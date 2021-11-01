Talk to the Experts – Nov. 6

Saturday, Nov. 6:

MacMillan Estate Planning

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth, and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit MacMillanEstate.com.

Heart Fit

The experts at Heart Fit will help you better understand your cardiovascular disease risk and provide tips on how you can prevent and potentially even reverse heart disease. For more information about their services, visit heartfit.ca/why-heart-fit-clinic/.