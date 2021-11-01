Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

Talk to the Experts – Nov. 6

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted November 1, 2021 5:02 pm

Saturday, Nov. 6:

MacMillan Estate Planning

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning.  Learn how to maximize wealth, and minimize tax.  For more information about their services, visit MacMillanEstate.com.

 

Heart Fit

The experts at Heart Fit will help you better understand your cardiovascular disease risk and provide tips on how you can prevent and potentially even reverse heart disease. For more information about their services, visit heartfit.ca/why-heart-fit-clinic/.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Talk to the Experts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers