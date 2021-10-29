2 Newfoundlanders facing weapons charges after loaded handguns seized in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say two handguns are off the streets of Cambridge, Ont., after they received a call from a concerned citizen.
Police say officers were called to the area of Beverly and Kerr streets at around 11 p.m. Thursday night after someone reported seeing a man with a gun.
After they arrived, police say officers located the suspect and seized a loaded restricted handgun.
Upon further investigation, a second loaded restricted handgun was seized as was a quantity of suspected fentanyl.
A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Newfoundland and Labrador, were charged with several drug- and weapon-related offences.
Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments