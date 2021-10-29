Menu

Crime

2 Newfoundlanders facing weapons charges after loaded handguns seized in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 3:57 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two handguns are off the streets of Cambridge, Ont., after they received a call from a concerned citizen.

Police say officers were called to the area of Beverly and Kerr streets at around 11 p.m. Thursday night after someone reported seeing a man with a gun.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police holding weapon amnesty program in November

After they arrived, police say officers located the suspect and seized a loaded restricted handgun.

Upon further investigation, a second loaded restricted handgun was seized as was a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

Read more: Ammo found in car abandoned after hit and run in Cambridge: Waterloo police

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Newfoundland and Labrador, were charged with several drug- and weapon-related offences.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

