Weather

Okanagan weather: Warming up for the start of November

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 2:12 pm
Rain slides back into the Okanagan on Thursday. View image in full screen
Rain slides back into the Okanagan on Thursday. SkyTracker Weather

After a cool and sunny finish to October, clouds and warmer days are moving in for the start of November.

Temperatures will spring back into mid-single digits Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Sunny breaks are expected amidst cloudy periods on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Sunny breaks are expected amidst cloudy periods on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud returns on Tuesday with the temperatures a touch warmer before daytime highs approach double digits on Wednesday with a few more clouds.

Story continues below advertisement

More clouds and the chance of showers return to finish the first week of November with daytime highs aiming for double digits or high single digits.

The chance of showers returns for the first weekend of the new month with daytime highs ducking back into high single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

