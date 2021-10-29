Leafs sign defenceman Rielly to 8-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, US$60-million contract extension worth an average annual value of US$7.5 million.

The 27-year-old is currently the longest-serving Maple Leaf after being drafted in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2012 NHL draft and has been an alternate captain for the club since 2016.

Rielly has four assists in eight games so far this season. The West Vancouver, B.C., native had 35 points (five goals, 30 assists) in 55 games in 2020-21.

In 580 career NHL regular-season games, Rielly has registered 309 points (59 goals, 250 assists) while adding 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 32 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

During the 2019-20 season, he became the second defenceman in Maple Leaf history, joining Börje Salming, to begin his career with seven consecutive 20-assist seasons.

Among Maple Leafs franchise leaders for defencemen, Rielly ranks 10th in goals (59), fifth in assists (250), sixth in points (309) and tied for ninth in games played (580).

Internationally, Rielly helped Canada capture a gold medal at the 2016 world hockey championship. He also represented Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.

