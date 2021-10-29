Menu

Sports

Sasha Pastujov scores twice as Guelph Storm fall 6-3 in Windsor

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 10:35 am
WATCH: Highlights of the Guelph Storm game with the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday night.

Sasha Pastujov scored twice but the Guelph Storm fell 6-3 in Windsor on Thursday night as the team begins a series of three games in three nights.

Danny Zhilkin added a goal and two assists, while rookie Jacob Oster allowed two goals on four shots before being pulled less than five minutes into the game.

Read more: Jake Oster makes 14 saves as Guelph Storm hands Kitchener first loss

Owen Bennett allowed two more goals in the first period before settling in and went on to make 18 saves on 22 shots for the Storm.

At the other end, Guelph put 39 shots on Spitfires netminder Kyle Downey who turned away all but three. Ryan Abraham and Ethan Miedema both had a goal and two assists for Windsor.

Story continues below advertisement

The loss moves the Storm’s record to 3-4-1 through eight games.

The Storm return home on Friday night to host the Owen Sound Attack and then welcome in the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday evening at the Sleeman Centre.

Both games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY.

