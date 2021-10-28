Kelowna residence targeted by gunfire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are looking for information about a Wednesday night targeted shooting.

A complaint was made Oct. 27, just before 11 p.m., of shots being fired at a residence in the 800-block of Kiniski Road, Kelowna RCMP said.

“Frontline officers immediately attended the area and located evidence of gunfire that targeted a specific residence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said. “The residence was occupied by six adults. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

No arrests were made and RCMP officers remain in the area collecting evidence.

Anyone with information on this crime, or who had surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.