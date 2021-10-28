Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Kelowna residence targeted by gunfire: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 1:47 pm
RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Kelowna Mounties are looking for information about a Wednesday night targeted shooting.

A complaint was made Oct. 27, just before 11 p.m., of shots being fired at a residence in the 800-block of Kiniski Road, Kelowna RCMP said.

“Frontline officers immediately attended the area and located evidence of gunfire that targeted a specific residence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said. “The residence was occupied by six adults. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

No arrests were made and RCMP officers remain in the area collecting evidence.

Anyone with information on this crime, or who had surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

