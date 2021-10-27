Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old boy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 10:19 pm
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Gerrit Surette.
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Gerrit Surette. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old boy missing since Tuesday.

Gerrit Surette was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Fleetwood Park Secondary.

Mounties and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Read more: Two Surrey boys found after running away from elementary school

Surette is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and 150 pounds with dark blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and white track suit.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagSurrey RCMP tagMissing Teen tagSurrey missing tagSurrey Teen tagmissing surrey teen taggerrit surette tagsurrey missing surrey missing teen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers