Surrey RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old boy missing since Tuesday.
Gerrit Surette was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Fleetwood Park Secondary.
Mounties and his family are concerned for his well-being.
Surette is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and 150 pounds with dark blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a black and white track suit.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
