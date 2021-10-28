Menu

Canada

West Kelowna announces vaccination policy for city employees

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:52 pm
The City of West Kelowna says all city employees will require proof of vaccination by Jan. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
The City of West Kelowna says all city employees will require proof of vaccination by Jan. 4, 2022. Global News

The City of West Kelowna is the latest Okanagan community to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

On Wednesday, the city announced all city employees will require proof of vaccination by Jan. 4, 2022.

On Monday, the City of Penticton announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city staff, joining Kelowna, Kamloops and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Read more: Penticton joins Kelowna in implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city staff

According to the City of West Kelowna, “the intent of this policy is to help protect employees and the community, and further enables the city to safely and effectively deliver services to its citizens.”

The policy applies to all city employees, regardless of work location.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our employees to provide a safe work environment in line with public heath orders and, aside from those orders, we need to do as much as we can beyond that,” said chief administrative officer Paul Gipps.

“The health and well-being of our employees and our citizens remains paramount. Not only will this policy help protect our employees, it will help protect our citizens who we serve across all city facilities.”

The City of West Kelowna also noted that “the implementation of this policy will allow sufficient time for City staff who have not been fully vaccinated to receive Health Canada approved COVID-19 first and second doses prior to Jan. 4.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
