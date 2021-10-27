Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged, replica firearm and drugs seized in theft probe, London police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 27, 2021 6:25 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 39-year-old from London, Ont., and a 35-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont., are facing drug and theft charges in connection with a theft at a Wellington Road South store, London police say.

Officers responded to the scene at 1105 Wellington Rd. S around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported theft, and upon arrival, say two suspects attempted to flee but were taken into custody.

Police allege they seized a replica firearm, $1,107 in Canadian cash, 21 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crack cocaine, 21.5 oxycodone pills, 63 grams of cutting agent, and two cell phones.

Read more: 1 dead in crash with transport truck on Imperial Road north of Aylmer, Ont.

Both accused face charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule I substance, and theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old faces an additional charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance, and flight from a police officer, police said.

The 39-year-old appeared in court in London on Wednesday, while the 35-year-old is expected to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2022, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program' Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program
Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program – Feb 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagTheft tagLondon Police tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagReplica Firearm tagWellington Road South tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers