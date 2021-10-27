2 charged, replica firearm and drugs seized in theft probe, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old from London, Ont., and a 35-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont., are facing drug and theft charges in connection with a theft at a Wellington Road South store, London police say.

Officers responded to the scene at 1105 Wellington Rd. S around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported theft, and upon arrival, say two suspects attempted to flee but were taken into custody.

Police allege they seized a replica firearm, $1,107 in Canadian cash, 21 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crack cocaine, 21.5 oxycodone pills, 63 grams of cutting agent, and two cell phones.

Both accused face charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule I substance, and theft under $5,000.

The 35-year-old faces an additional charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance, and flight from a police officer, police said.

The 39-year-old appeared in court in London on Wednesday, while the 35-year-old is expected to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2022, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

