Canada

N.B. public sector workers set to strike after contract talks abruptly end

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'CUPE members march on New Brunswick legislature' CUPE members march on New Brunswick legislature
More than 100 CUPE members descended on the New Brunswick legislature Saturday. The union is trying to secure several local contracts for fair wages in the province – which has among the lowest paid public service employees in the country. Nathalie Sturgeon reports – Aug 28, 2021

Thousands of public sector workers in New Brunswick are set to go on strike after CUPE officials say the government abruptly walked away from contract talks Tuesday night.

The union served notice earlier this month that its 22,000 members in 10 locals had voted 94 per cent in favour of a strike to back demands for higher wages.

The union members work in various sectors such as health care, education and public transportation, and CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost told a news conference in Fredericton today that a strike is imminent.

Read more: CUPE New Brunswick public sector workers preparing for strike

He says workers who have been declared essential would ensure safety and security, but a strike would have an impact on all sectors.

Drost says the government was offering annual wage increases of two per cent for five years, while the union’s last offer sought three per cent per year for four years.

Premier Blaine Higgs is holding a news conference later this morning to address the labour negotiations.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick says it may end seasonal ferry service near Saint John early if CUPE goes on strike' New Brunswick says it may end seasonal ferry service near Saint John early if CUPE goes on strike
New Brunswick says it may end seasonal ferry service near Saint John early if CUPE goes on strike – Oct 19, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
