Brantford looking for new councilor after Rick Weaver resigns

Brantford Coun. Rick Weaver has resigned from his position, according to a release from the city.

The city did not provide an exact reason for his decision in the release although the Ward 1 councillor had previously taken a leave of absence to focus on a health issue.

“The city is sincerely grateful to Rick for his exemplary service to the citizens of Brantford, and extend our very best wishes to him and his family at this challenging time, while Rick continues to focus on his health,” the statement read.

Weaver was first elected to the role in 2014 and the city credited him with pushing for the creation of the Brantford Rotary Bike Park as well as making sure the public’s voice was heard over the development of the Southwest Community Centre and Park.

“Rick also passionately advocated for the adoption of Vision Zero Road Safety in the City of Brantford — an initiative with a clear goal of zero fatalities or serious injuries on city roadways,” the statement said.

The city now has 60 days to make a decision on how it will fill the vacancy.

The City of Cambridge recently faced a similar issue after the death of longtime Coun. Frank Monteiro.

It chose to hold a byelection rather than simply choose a replacement.