Crime

Man taken to trauma centre after being stabbed multiple times in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 9:40 pm
FILE: Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. View image in full screen
FILE: Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man was taken to a trauma centre Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times in North York, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 400 and Sheppard Avenue West at 7:50 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

Toronto police said officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is in his 60s. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said one person is in custody in relation to the incident.

