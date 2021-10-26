Man taken to trauma centre after being stabbed multiple times in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to a trauma centre Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times in North York, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 400 and Sheppard Avenue West at 7:50 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

Toronto police said officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is in his 60s. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said one person is in custody in relation to the incident.

