Blackhawks face the Maple Leafs on 6-game losing streak

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 26, 2021 3:12 am

Toronto Maple Leafs (2-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-5-1, sixth in the Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +118, Maple Leafs -140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its six-game losing streak with a win against Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. Goalies for the Blackhawks allowed 3.1 goals on 33.6 shots per game last season.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall with a 17-7-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs were called for 165 penalties last season averaging 3.0 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Mike Hardman: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
