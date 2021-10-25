Duncan man charged in double homicide in Crofton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A Duncan, B.C., man has been charged in connection with a double homicide committed in Crofton on Saturday.

Justin James Dodd, 33, faces two counts of second-degree murder, RCMP said Monday.

Officers with North Cowichan Duncan RCMP were called to reports of a “suspicious circumstance” at a home in the 8600 block of Crofton Road.

Mounties found two people dead at the home and a man was arrested at the scene.

Police described the killings as an isolated incident and said there was no risk to the general public.

The names of the victims will not be released due to privacy concerns, RCMP said Saturday.

—with files from Simon Little

