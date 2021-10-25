COVID-19: One new case in HKPR, 82.5% eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases dropped, according to data released Monday afternoon.

The lone new case was reported in Northumberland County. The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction is at seven, down from 14 reported on Friday. The health unit serves the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Four of the active cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down five) while three are in Northumberland County (down two). There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Monday:

Resolved cases: 2,417 — an additional nine cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,487 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,417 — an additional nine cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,487 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 946 — an additional two since Friday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County (two more since Friday) and 54 in Haliburton County.

946 — an additional two since Friday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County (two more since Friday) and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 95 — up from 90 reported on Friday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

95 — up from 90 reported on Friday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks — 30 of them at long-term care and/or retirement homes.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks — 30 of them at long-term care and/or retirement homes. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 235,513 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 629 since Friday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 2:45 p.m. Monday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following data:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose: 86.2 per cent

86.2 per cent Two doses (fully vaccinated): 82.5 per cent

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 86.5 per cent

86.5 per cent Two doses: 83 per cent

Other data:

First dose received by residents:

Over the past seven days: 469 (the week prior there were 627 first doses administered)

Over the past four weeks: 2,538

To date: 148,983

Second dose received by residents:

Over the past seven days: 1,050 (the week prior there were 1,478 second doses administered)

Over the past four weeks: 5,102

To date: 141,721

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.