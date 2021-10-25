SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 13

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario lifting capacity limits as part of reopening plan' Ontario lifting capacity limits as part of reopening plan
Starting Monday, Ontario is lifting capacity limits in places such as gyms, restaurants, bars and other indoor establishments where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required. Morganne Campbell has more.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,090.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by two over the weekend to 13, with seven new recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 5,032 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

Read more: Ontario lifts COVID capacity limits in restaurants, gyms, casinos

Fourteen new cases have been reported in Wellington County, where the case count reached 2,047.

Active cases increased to 24 in the county with five recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are four cases being treated in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The local school boards are reporting no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bogoch examines Ontario’s long-term reopening plan' Dr. Bogoch examines Ontario’s long-term reopening plan
Dr. Bogoch examines Ontario’s long-term reopening plan

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 90.4 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.4 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 77.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.4 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 2,600 vaccine shots were administered, including about 700 first doses, roughly 1,700 second doses, and 200 third doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Read more: ‘Twindemic’ emerges with experts predicting more cases of the flu this season

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Friday, 80.8 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 83 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 89.7 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 20, while Wellington Catholic says 94.4 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 15.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers