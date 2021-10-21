SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations back in double digits

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 3:28 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 35 new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 35 new case of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a rise in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the city but a drop in the number of cases requiring intensive care on Thursday.

There are now 11 people in hospital with an active case of the virus in Ottawa, three more than on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped to two on Thursday, however, one fewer than the day before and down from four at the start of the week.

Read more: More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees not fully vaccinated, facing leave Nov. 1

OPH meanwhile reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in its latest report.

The number of active cases held relatively steady at 226.

Story continues below advertisement

New COVID-19 outbreaks added to OPH’s dashboard on Thursday include one affecting Berrigan Elementary School in Nepean another affecting a child-care facility in Barrhaven.

There are currently 12 ongoing outbreaks across Ottawa, eight of which affect local schools.

