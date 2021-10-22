The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 929: Key alt-rock soundtracks

- Wendy Carlos, Theme from A Clockwork Orange
- Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Time Warp
- Giorgio Moroder, Chase
- Talking Heads, Life During Wartime
- Simple Minds, Don’t You Forget About Me
- Soundgarden, Spoonman
- Helmet & House of Pain, Just Another Victim
- Nine Inch Nails, Dead Souls
- Iggy Pop, Lust for Life
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7
- Q107/Toronto
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener
- FM96/London
- Power 97/Winnipeg
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver
- Surge 105/Halifax
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown
© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
