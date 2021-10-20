COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 6 new cases; 3 staff cases resolved at Cobourg retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday.

Four of the six cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and the remaining two were reported in Northumberland County. The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction increased to 12, up from 10 reported on Monday (no updates are provided on Tuesdays).

Nine of the active cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up four) while three are in Northumberland County (down two). There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

The health unit reports that an outbreak declared Oct. 13 remains active at Palisade Gardens Retirement Community in Cobourg. The home reported three staff members had tested positive.

However, on Wednesday, general manager Micki Mclean stated that all three staff members have recovered. No residents at the home have tested positive.

“If all remains clear we hope to be released from the outbreak tomorrow,” Mclean stated.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks — 30 of them at long-term care and/or retirement homes.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,405 — an additional five cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,480 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,405 — an additional five cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,480 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 944 — one more since Monday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 368 in Northumberland County (one more since Monday) and 54 in Haliburton County.

944 — one more since Monday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 368 in Northumberland County (one more since Monday) and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 21 — down from 33 reported on Monday. The health unit notes three of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

21 — down from 33 reported on Monday. The health unit notes three of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — one more since Monday, the first since Sept. 29. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports the one hospitalized case. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up one), 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — one more since Monday, the first since Sept. 29. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports the one hospitalized case. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up one), 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 233,303 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 2653 reported since Friday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 12:35 p.m. Wednesday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit’s most recent vaccination rate data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story on Tuesday.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health unit’s office in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics this week:

Northumberland County:

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45) in Roseneath from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Rd. 45) in Roseneath from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Keeler Centre (80 Division St.) in Colborne from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Haliburton County:

Thursday, Oct. 21: Oxtongue Lake Fire Hall (3979 Hwy. 60) in Dwight from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — drive-thru clinic

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

