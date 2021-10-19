Menu

Shores of Manitoba lakes could be walloped by high winds, forecast says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 3:46 pm
Gimli Beach on Lake Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Gimli Beach on Lake Winnipeg. Global News

High winds are blasting parts of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg, according to Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre.

The province issued a high wind effect warning for the south shores of both lakes on Tuesday, citing high winds developing from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning — potentially affecting Lake Manitoba’s south basin, as well as Gimli and Victoria Beach shorelines on Lake Winnipeg.

Read more: Is it windier than usual? Winnipeg climatologist says entire prairie region seeing higher winds

North winds could gust up to 75 kilometres per hour, and property owners are being advised to take precautions.

Click to play video: 'Weekend storm rips through southern Manitoba, peeling roofs off buildings and knocking out power for thousands' Weekend storm rips through southern Manitoba, peeling roofs off buildings and knocking out power for thousands
Weekend storm rips through southern Manitoba, peeling roofs off buildings and knocking out power for thousands – Jun 8, 2021
