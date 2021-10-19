Shores of Manitoba lakes could be walloped by high winds, forecast says

Send this page to someone via email

High winds are blasting parts of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg, according to Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre.

The province issued a high wind effect warning for the south shores of both lakes on Tuesday, citing high winds developing from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning — potentially affecting Lake Manitoba’s south basin, as well as Gimli and Victoria Beach shorelines on Lake Winnipeg.

North winds could gust up to 75 kilometres per hour, and property owners are being advised to take precautions.

