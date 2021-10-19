Chemical spill at HVAC wholesaler contained: Kingston fire

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Fire and Rescue says a chemical spill at a local HVAC retailer has been contained.

According to Kingston fire, the spill was reported Tuesday morning at WWG Totaline on Fortune Crescent.

Crews found a 1,000-litre chemical tote, a container to transport chemicals, was leaking outside of the building.

They say the chemical was sodium hydroxide, which can be found in drain and oven cleaners, and also has several other uses.

Fire crews contained the spill and contacted the Ministry of Environment.

They say the owner has employed a private contractor to clean up the spill.

