Canada

Chemical spill at HVAC wholesaler contained: Kingston fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 12:26 pm
Kingston Fire and Rescue says a container carrying sodium hydroxide leaked while outside a local HVAC retailers. The spill is now contained. View image in full screen
Kingston Fire and Rescue says a container carrying sodium hydroxide leaked while outside a local HVAC retailers. The spill is now contained. Global News

Kingston Fire and Rescue says a chemical spill at a local HVAC retailer has been contained.

According to Kingston fire, the spill was reported Tuesday morning at WWG Totaline on Fortune Crescent.

Crews found a 1,000-litre chemical tote, a container to transport chemicals, was leaking outside of the building.

Read more: Kingston Fire and Rescue contains chemical spill in city’s north end

They say the chemical was sodium hydroxide, which can be found in drain and oven cleaners, and also has several other uses.

Fire crews contained the spill and contacted the Ministry of Environment.

They say the owner has employed a private contractor to clean up the spill.

