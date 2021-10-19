Menu

Crime

Second arrest in break and enters at same downtown Peterborough restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 10:15 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a second suspect was arrested in connection to a break and enter at a downtown restaurant Sunday. Peterborough Police Service

A second arrest has been made in connection with a pair of break and enters at the same downtown restaurant in Peterborough within a span of 15 hours.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the first incident at the Simcoe Street business occurred around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a window being broken.

No suspect was located but items were reported stolen from the business.

Read more: Man arrested for break and enter at downtown Peterborough restaurant: police

The second incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday and police located a suspect nearby in possession of items and an air pistol.

Police said their investigation later Monday led to the identity and arrest of a suspect in the initial break and enter.

Joshua Berry, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 16, police said Tuesday.

