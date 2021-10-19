Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 6:25 am
Police tape file image. View image in full screen
Police tape file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say a shooting in the city’s north end has left a man seriously injured.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East, and Brahms Avenue, just west of Don Mills Road shortly before 11 p.m. for reports by callers of the sound of multiple gunshots.

Police said when officers arrived they found a victim.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after being attacked by dog in Scarborough: police

The man was treated for a serious gunshot wound and was transported to hospital by paramedics in non life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators did not release any suspect description,

