Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a shooting in the city’s north end has left a man seriously injured.
Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East, and Brahms Avenue, just west of Don Mills Road shortly before 11 p.m. for reports by callers of the sound of multiple gunshots.
Police said when officers arrived they found a victim.
The man was treated for a serious gunshot wound and was transported to hospital by paramedics in non life-threatening condition, police said.
Investigators did not release any suspect description,
