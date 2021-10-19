Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a shooting in the city’s north end has left a man seriously injured.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue East, and Brahms Avenue, just west of Don Mills Road shortly before 11 p.m. for reports by callers of the sound of multiple gunshots.

Police said when officers arrived they found a victim.

The man was treated for a serious gunshot wound and was transported to hospital by paramedics in non life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators did not release any suspect description,

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Brahms Av + Finch Av E

* 10:57 pm *

– Multiple shots heard

– Reports of someone shot

– Police o/s

– Have located victim

– Serious injury from gunshot

– Medics o/s attending to victim

– Officers searching area#GO2006477

^dh pic.twitter.com/q09w9whng0 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 19, 2021

