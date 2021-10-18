Man wanted in connection with Moose Lake arson, assault arrested: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A second suspect wanted in connection with an assault and arson in Moose Lake has been arrested.

Police asked for the public’s help tracking down the suspect after two men allegedly broke into a home in the community, also known as Mosakahiken Cree Nation, and assaulted a man and a woman before lighting the home on fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.

Police say the victims, a 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were able to get out of the home before the fire broke out.

Both victims were taken to the local nursing station with what police describe as minor physical injuries.

0:40 Man arrested after 97-year-old woman kicked in the chest: Winnipeg police Man arrested after 97-year-old woman kicked in the chest: Winnipeg police

Investigators determined the victims were alone at the house when two men known to them broke in and assaulted them with weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

A 21-year-old man has previously been arrested and is facing multiple charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, arson and assault causing bodily harm.

On Monday, RCMP announced a 26-year-old man has also since been arrested and remanded into custody.

Moose Lake is roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg.