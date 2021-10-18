Menu

Crime

Man arrested for break and enter at downtown Peterborough restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:28 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a suspect was apprehended in a break and enter at a restaurant early Monday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges after a restaurant was broken into early Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 a.m. officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a restaurant on Simcoe Street. Using the description provided by a witness, officers located the suspect nearby the business.

During his arrest, the man was found in possession of an item from the restaurant along with a black air pistol.

Read more: Man arrested for assault at Peterborough restaurant over patron’s ill-fitting face mask: police

Riley Richards, 21, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and faiilure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say it was the second break and enter incident to the restaurant over the weekend after responding reports of a window being broken and items stolen around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers to report an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

