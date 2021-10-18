Man charged after 3 stabbed at Loyalist College residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville man faces charges after three people were stabbed at Loyalist College over the weekend.

According to Belleville police, officers were called to a student residence by emergency crews and arrived on campus just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Only two were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have since charged 21-year-old Roland Brazeau with three counts of assault with a weapon.

Brazeau was released on conditions and will appear again in court next month.

Police believe this to an isolated incident, and feel there is no continuing danger for anyone at the college.

They say investigators continue to probe the matter and are looking for any videos of the incident.