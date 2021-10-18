Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after 3 stabbed at Loyalist College residence: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 3:14 pm
Three people escape with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by a 21-year-old man at a Loyalist College residence over the weekend. View image in full screen
Three people escape with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by a 21-year-old man at a Loyalist College residence over the weekend. Global Kingston

A Belleville man faces charges after three people were stabbed at Loyalist College over the weekend.

According to Belleville police, officers were called to a student residence by emergency crews and arrived on campus just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Only two were taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: 3 injured following Belleville car theft and stabbing, police say

Police have since charged 21-year-old Roland Brazeau with three counts of assault with a weapon.

Brazeau was released on conditions and will appear again in court next month.

Police believe this to an isolated incident, and feel there is no continuing danger for anyone at the college.

Story continues below advertisement

They say investigators continue to probe the matter and are looking for any videos of the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagBelleville police tagLoyalist College tagbelleville police stabbing tagLoyalist College residence tagloyalist college stabbing tagstabbing loyalist tagstabbing loyalist college tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers