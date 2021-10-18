Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near downtown: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 18, 2021 12:06 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A man is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at Waterloo Street and Central Avenue on Friday night, London police say.

Police tell Global News the light was green in the direction facing the driver when the pedestrian “stepped into the roadway against the crosswalk signal in his direction” just north of Central Avenue.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in Windsor Essex crash, OPP say

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at roughly 9 p.m. Friday. Police say paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday morning, he remains in hospital in critical condition.

The intersection was closed as part of the investigation until just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the traffic management unit is investigating.

