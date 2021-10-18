Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Simcoe Muskoka for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is hosting a number of one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the region during the week of Oct. 18 to 24.

People who are looking to receive their first or second dose of a vaccine can come to any one of the clinics on a walk-in basis.

Individuals who need a vaccine can also go to the COVID-19 immunization centre at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of November.

This week’s pop-up vaccine clinics:

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Clinic location: Orillia Common Roof, 169 Front St., Orillia

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Clinic location: Muskoka Lakes Public Library, 69 Joseph St., Port Carling

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clinic location: Tottenham Community Centre, 139 Queen St. N., Tottenham

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

6:09 How long could QR vaccine certificates be required to enter non-essential businesses? How long could QR vaccine certificates be required to enter non-essential businesses?