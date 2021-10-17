Menu

Canada

Woman pulled from Mississauga house fire dies in hospital: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 9:29 am
Scene of a fatal fire Mississauga Saturday.
Scene of a fatal fire Mississauga Saturday. Andrew Collins/Global News

A woman in her 70s who was pulled from a house fire in Mississauga has died of her injuries, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Credit Woodlands and Flanagan Crescent area just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Police said an elderly woman was pulled from the home and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. In an update Saturday evening, police said she died of her injuries.

Fire services said five others were in the home at the time but were able to get out.

An investigation is underway as to the cause of the fire.

