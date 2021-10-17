Woman pulled from Mississauga house fire dies in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 70s who was pulled from a house fire in Mississauga has died of her injuries, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Credit Woodlands and Flanagan Crescent area just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Police said an elderly woman was pulled from the home and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. In an update Saturday evening, police said she died of her injuries.

Fire services said five others were in the home at the time but were able to get out.

An investigation is underway as to the cause of the fire.

6 occupants in care of @Peel_Paramedics, one patient taken to hospital in life threatening condition https://t.co/hgUD2LeGW6 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) October 16, 2021

