27-year-old man dead after shooting in North York: police

A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Saturday in North York, police say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that the victim was located in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Emergency crews were called there at 1:43 a.m.

Police said a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a vehicle in a plaza.

He died at the scene.

The Toronto police homicide unit is now investigating.

Police have not released any suspect information or provided further details regarding the circumstances of the incident.

SHOOTING:

Keele St + Sheppard Av W

1:43am

-police o/s

– man located in a vehicle, in a plaza, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

– man pronounced deceased at the scene @TorontoMedics

– anyone w/info, dash cam footage, pls contact police 416-808-2222 @TPS31Div#GO1987049

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 16, 2021