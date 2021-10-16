Menu

Crime

27-year-old man dead after shooting in North York: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 9:33 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Saturday in North York, police say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that the victim was located in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Emergency crews were called there at 1:43 a.m.

Police said a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a vehicle in a plaza.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto’s west end

He died at the scene.

The Toronto police homicide unit is now investigating.

Police have not released any suspect information or provided further details regarding the circumstances of the incident.

