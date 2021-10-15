COVID-19: 11 cases in Middlesex London, 24 cases in Elgin Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 11 COVID-19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In total, there have been 14,266 cases, with 13,892 recoveries (an increase of 12), 131 active cases (a decrease of 12) and 243 deaths.

The last two deaths, reported Sunday, involved a man in his 80s and a man in his 50s. Neither was associated with a long-term care or retirement home. On Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said that both individuals were partially vaccinated.

The number of total cases involving a variant of concern climbed by three to 4,272 (all Delta). The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

758 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of three)

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday, with five or fewer in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There are zero COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital. As a result, there are zero cases in pediatric critical care.

No staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Dearness Home in 5E, declared Oct. 6, which Mackie described on Oct. 7 as “precautionary” with only two confirmed cases at that time.

There are also outbreaks reported at the following schools:

Ryerson Public School, on Oct. 10

London Christian High, declared Oct. 1

St. Kateri Catholic School, declared Oct. 7

Mackie explained Tuesday that the outbreak at Ryerson (which is in the process of being renamed) is the result of a supply teacher covering a prep teacher role who was in 14 classes at the school while they were potentially contagious.

He said the supply teacher was double vaccinated and so the likelihood of spread is lower but, as of Tuesday, there was a single case “where we don’t think that there is a better explanation anywhere else in the community, except exposure in one of these classes.”

A previous outbreak at St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, declared Oct. 1, was listed as over as of Oct. 12.

Schools

The following schools have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

C C Carrothers Public School (one case)

Catholic Central High School (two cases)

Evelyn Harrison Public School (one case)

London Christian High (four cases)

Mountfield Public School (one case)

Providence Reformed Collegiate (three cases)

Ryerson Public School (one case)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (one case)

St Francis Catholic School (two cases)

St. Kateri Catholic School (one case)

Wilfred Jury Public School(two cases)

The following child-care or early years centres have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

London Children’s Connection: St Francis – Before and After School (one case)

The health unit said at least 117 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

As of Oct. 9, 83.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated and 87.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Since Sept. 3, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 64.8 per cent of all cases (or 465 of 718 cases) and 64.5 per cent of all hospitalizations (or 20 of hospitalizations).

Meanwhile, 25.1 per cent of all cases (or 180 of 718 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 29 per cent of all hospitalizations (nine of 31) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, three involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, two involved people who were partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 26, unchanged from the week of Sept. 19.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 496 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial case total to 593,933.

Of the 496 new cases recorded, the data showed 280 were unvaccinated people, 20 were partially vaccinated people, 162 were fully vaccinated people and for 34 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 74 cases were recorded in Toronto, 60 in Peel Region, 40 in Ottawa and in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,809 as two more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 29,762 vaccines (10,338 for a first shot and 19,424 for a second shot) were administered within the last day.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 82.7 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.3 per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

On Thursday, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported 24 new cases and one new death Friday.

The death was a woman in her 70s from Oxford County.

In total, SWPH reported:



4,483 total cases 92 active cases (an increase of 12) 4,302 resolved cases (an increase of 11) 89 deaths to date (an increase of one) 1,345 variant of concern cases (an increase of 31), with 774 Alpha, 517 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma



Of the 92 active cases in the region, 47 are in Elgin County (including 14 in Aylmer and Bayam) and 45 are in Oxford County (including 12 in Tillsonburg, 11 in Woodstock).



Three people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, the health unit said, with no cases in the ICU.

One outbreak, declared Oct. 3, is ongoing at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas. The outbreak is tied to two resident cases and two staff cases.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 3, up from 2.5 per cent a week earlier.



As of Oct. 14, 82.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported:

2,275 total cases (an increase of 10)

40 active cases

2,170 recoveries (an increase of four)

66 deaths to date

Among the 40 active cases, eight are in North Perth and seven in Central Huron. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There are no patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. There is one active COVID-19 case involving a health-care worker.

HPPH is reporting five outbreaks, though there are no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks.

Two of the outbreaks involve schools:

Huron Christian School in Clinton (six student cases)

Stratford District Christian School in Stratford (two student cases)

The other outbreaks are listed as a community outbreak, a congregate living setting outbreak, and a workplace outbreak. No further details were provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 3, down from 2.6 per cent the week of Sept. 26.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 12, 79.6 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Thursday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,048 total cases (an increase of 27)

80 active cases (an increase of 18)

3,898 resolved cases (an increase of 20)

70 deaths to date

As of Thursday, a total of 582 variant of concern cases were confirmed, an increase of one Delta case. Of that total, 439 have been Alpha, 125 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Five COVID-19 patients are in the care of Bluewater Health on Thursday.



LPH is reporting active outbreaks at two unidentified workplaces, declared on Oct. 3 and Oct. 8, linked to four and two cases, respectively.

Three outbreaks are active, one at Confederation Central Public School, declared Oct. 12, and linked to fewer than five cases. Two active outbreaks were declared on Oct. 14 at Cathcart Boulevard Public School and Gregory A Horgan Catholic School, both linked to fewer than five cases.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 3 was 3.6 per cent, down from 3.7 per cent the week prior.



Among those aged 12 and older, 78.25 per cent are fully vaccinated and 82.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Jacquelyn LeBel

