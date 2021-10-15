Menu

Heavy snowfall expected on B.C.’s Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 3:27 pm
Weather conditions at Paulson Summit on Highway 3 on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The summit has an elevation of 1,446 metres. View image in full screen
Weather conditions at Paulson Summit on Highway 3 on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The summit has an elevation of 1,446 metres. DriveBC

Drivers are being warned that a Pacific frontal system is expected to roll in Friday, dumping snow on a section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The snow is expected to fall through the day on Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass with total accumulations up to 15 centimetres near the pass.

By Friday night, however, it’s expected to transition into rain.

Snowfall chaos raises questions about Metro Vancouver snow resources – Jan 16, 2020

Environment Canada said snowfall warnings are issued, depending on the region, when 10 to 15 cm or more of snow falls within 12 hours or less.

The meteorological agency warns that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions, including webcams, are available on the DriveBC website.

Clean up of B.C. mudslide that covered couple’s car in Kootenay Pass – May 22, 2018

 

