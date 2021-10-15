Kawartha Lakes man on Canada-wide driving prohibition arrested during traffic stop in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man currently serving a Canada-wide driving prohibition was arrested early Thursday after a police traffic stop in Cobourg.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 2:10 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle in the area of Depalma Drive and Burnham Street. The officer determined the driver was prohibited from driving.

He was arrested and a search of the vehicle located a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Marcel Laframboise, 38, of Bewdley in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was released on an appearance notice with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Friday. No date was provided.

