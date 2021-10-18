Election 2021: Who’s running in Banff?

The Town of Banff has four people running for mayor in the 2021 election and 14 people running for council.
Banff has one mayor and six councillors.
Mayoral incumbent Corrie DiManno was elected by council on Aug. 9 after outgoing mayor Karen Sorenson was appointed to the Senate of Canada.
The councillors seeking re-election are: Grant Canning, Ted Christensen and Chip (Cheryl) Olver.
Councillor Brian Standish is running for mayor, while Peter Poole is not seeking re-election.
A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.
The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the Town of Banff candidates on the town’s website.
Mayoral candidates
Corrie DiManno (Incumbent)
Garry Gilmour
Brian James Standish
Karen Marlene Thomas
Council candidates
Jessia C. Arsenio
Allan Buckingham
Grant Canning (Incumbent)
Ted Christensen (Incumbent)
Stephanie Ferracuti
Dana Humbert
Chip (Cheryl) Olver (Incumbent)
Barb Pelham
Hugh Pettigrew
Kaylee Ram
Shawn Rapley
Kerry-Lee Schultheis
Mark Walker
Lesley Young
