Election 2021: Who’s running in Banff?

The Town of Banff has four people running for mayor in the 2021 election and 14 people running for council.

Banff has one mayor and six councillors.

Mayoral incumbent Corrie DiManno was elected by council on Aug. 9 after outgoing mayor Karen Sorenson was appointed to the Senate of Canada.

The councillors seeking re-election are: Grant Canning, Ted Christensen and Chip (Cheryl) Olver.

Councillor Brian Standish is running for mayor, while Peter Poole is not seeking re-election.

A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.

The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the Town of Banff candidates on the town’s website.

Mayoral candidates

Corrie DiManno (Incumbent)

Garry Gilmour

Brian James Standish

Karen Marlene Thomas

Council candidates

Jessia C. Arsenio

Allan Buckingham

Grant Canning (Incumbent)

Ted Christensen (Incumbent)

Stephanie Ferracuti

Dana Humbert

Chip (Cheryl) Olver (Incumbent)

Barb Pelham

Hugh Pettigrew

Kaylee Ram

Shawn Rapley

Kerry-Lee Schultheis

Mark Walker

Lesley Young

