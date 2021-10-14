Woman struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401 near Yonge St., eastbound express lanes closed

Send this page to someone via email

All eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 approaching Yonge Street are closed after a transport truck struck a woman Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

All traffic is being diverted onto the collectors lanes before the Yonge Street exit. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are trying to determine why the woman was in a live lane of traffic on the highway. The transport truck driver remained on the scene.

Police said the lanes will remain closed for at least another couple of hours.

