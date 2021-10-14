Menu

Canada

Woman struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401 near Yonge St., eastbound express lanes closed

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 1:48 pm
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

All eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 approaching Yonge Street are closed after a transport truck struck a woman Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

All traffic is being diverted onto the collectors lanes before the Yonge Street exit. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are trying to determine why the woman was in a live lane of traffic on the highway. The transport truck driver remained on the scene.

Police said the lanes will remain closed for at least another couple of hours.

