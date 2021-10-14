Woman struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401 near Yonge St., eastbound express lanes closed

All eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 approaching Yonge Street are closed after a transport truck struck a woman Thursday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.
All traffic is being diverted onto the collectors lanes before the Yonge Street exit. Westbound lanes are unaffected.
Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are trying to determine why the woman was in a live lane of traffic on the highway. The transport truck driver remained on the scene.
Police said the lanes will remain closed for at least another couple of hours.
