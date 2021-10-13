Menu

Crime

Man arrested, in custody following stolen truck arrest, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 7:42 pm
Man arrested, in custody following stolen truck arrest, say Kelowna RCMP - image View image in full screen
Global News

A man is in custody following a stolen vehicle arrest in Kelowna.

Police say the arrest happened on Oct. 7, around 11 p.m., when the RCMP Target Team spotted a black Dodge Ram truck that had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Further, police say the stolen truck incident involved a male suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman in Lake Country.

“Investigators followed the vehicle to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna,” RCMP said in a press release, “at which point the male driver was observed exiting the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.”

Police say one count of robbery, three counts of failure to comply and one count of possession of suspected drugs have been approved against 41-year-old Robin Rochemont.

“Following his arrest, a search of the man located quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said RCMP Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.

“The man was also allegedly in breach of various orders previously imposed on him by the courts and had outstanding warrants for his arrest out of multiple jurisdictions throughout British Columbia.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

