Okanagan weather: Spotty sprinkles this weekend

Partly to mostly cloudy skies return to the region on Thursday, with temperatures climbing into low double digits.

The work week ends on a damp note, though, with a chance of showers on Friday and a daytime high in the low double digits.

View image in full screen There is a chance of showers during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies will start the weekend, with a chance of showers on Saturday before sunny breaks begin to filter in during the afternoon.

But clouds will roll back in on Sunday, with a very slight chance of a few sprinkles as daytime highs both days settle into the mid-teens.

The week ahead will start off around the freezing mark, with temperatures accelerating to low double digits as skies clear and sunshine returns on Monday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

