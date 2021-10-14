Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Spotty sprinkles this weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 2:10 pm
The chance of showers continues in parts of the Okanagan into early Saturday. View image in full screen
The chance of showers continues in parts of the Okanagan into early Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Partly to mostly cloudy skies return to the region on Thursday, with temperatures climbing into low double digits.

The work week ends on a damp note, though, with a chance of showers on Friday and a daytime high in the low double digits.

There is a chance of showers during the day on Friday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies will start the weekend, with a chance of showers on Saturday before sunny breaks begin to filter in during the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

But clouds will roll back in on Sunday, with a very slight chance of a few sprinkles as daytime highs both days settle into the mid-teens.

The week ahead will start off around the freezing mark, with temperatures accelerating to low double digits as skies clear and sunshine returns on Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

