Crime

Halifax police say female driver sexually assaulted after picking up woman

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 3:48 pm
Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by another woman in Halifax. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by another woman in Halifax. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by another woman in Halifax.

In a release, police say a woman flagged down a passing motorist on Kearney Lake Road on Oct. 11 around 11:45 p.m. and asked for a drive as her vehicle had broken down.

“The woman sexually assaulted the female driver during the drive,” the release said. “When the vehicle stopped, the woman took the driver’s cell phone and fled on foot.”

Read more: Nova Scotia senior charged with sexually assaulting youth in Dartmouth

The suspect is described as white, in her late 30s, approximately 5’4 and 130 pounds with medium-length black hair and a flower tattoo on her left hand. At the time of the assault, she was wearing a dark jacket and black pants.

Police say no further details will be released out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

