Halifax police say female driver sexually assaulted after picking up woman

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by another woman in Halifax.

In a release, police say a woman flagged down a passing motorist on Kearney Lake Road on Oct. 11 around 11:45 p.m. and asked for a drive as her vehicle had broken down.

“The woman sexually assaulted the female driver during the drive,” the release said. “When the vehicle stopped, the woman took the driver’s cell phone and fled on foot.”

The suspect is described as white, in her late 30s, approximately 5’4 and 130 pounds with medium-length black hair and a flower tattoo on her left hand. At the time of the assault, she was wearing a dark jacket and black pants.

Police say no further details will be released out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.