Health

COVID-19: 51 cases, 1 death confirmed over Thanksgiving long weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 7:08 pm
Days after the Ford government eased capacity limits at large group settings, frustration and anger over the decision continues to fester among those left out. Matthew Bingley reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 51 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,698, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported 68 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,208, including 121 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario’s online proof-of-vaccination portal inaccessible outside of North America

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford, six are in Innisfil and four are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tay Township and Tiny Township.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of the new cases, 20 individuals are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 30 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 458 new COVID-19 cases Thanksgiving Monday, 390 on Tuesday

Meanwhile, 75.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,698 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,278 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 458 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 390 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 592,714 infections, including 9,792 deaths.

