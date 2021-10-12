COVID-19: 51 cases, 1 death confirmed over Thanksgiving long weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 51 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,698, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported 68 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,208, including 121 cases that are active.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford, six are in Innisfil and four are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tay Township and Tiny Township.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of the new cases, 20 individuals are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 30 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,698 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,278 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 458 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 390 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 592,714 infections, including 9,792 deaths.

Advertisement