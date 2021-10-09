Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Afghan refugees

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off Thanksgiving weekend by meeting with a family of Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the country.

Obaidullah Rahimi was hired at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul in 2008. Last year he became a full-time employee.

Mr. Rahimi arrived in Canada with his wife, his three-year-old daughter and a one-and-a-half-month-old baby.

He told the Prime Minister that he loved his job at the Canadian embassy. He considers Canadians to be very friendly and says he is happy to be in the country.

Volunteers prepared gift baskets for refugee families. Mr. Trudeau wrapped one up.

Canada has hosted more than 1,000 Afghan refugees. Canada has pledged to receive 20,000.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 World should send pledged aid to Afghanistan to avert refugee crisis, UNHCR says World should send pledged aid to Afghanistan to avert refugee crisis, UNHCR says