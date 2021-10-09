Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Afghan refugees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2021 3:36 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Afghan refugees - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off Thanksgiving weekend by meeting with a family of Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the country.

Obaidullah Rahimi was hired at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul in 2008. Last year he became a full-time employee.

Read more: Nearly 1,300 people with ties to Canada still in Afghanistan two weeks after U.S. pulled out

Mr. Rahimi arrived in Canada with his wife, his three-year-old daughter and a one-and-a-half-month-old baby.

He told the Prime Minister that he loved his job at the Canadian embassy. He considers Canadians to be very friendly and says he is happy to be in the country.

Volunteers prepared gift baskets for refugee families. Mr. Trudeau wrapped one up.

Canada has hosted more than 1,000 Afghan refugees. Canada has pledged to receive 20,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'World should send pledged aid to Afghanistan to avert refugee crisis, UNHCR says' World should send pledged aid to Afghanistan to avert refugee crisis, UNHCR says
World should send pledged aid to Afghanistan to avert refugee crisis, UNHCR says
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagCanada tagPrime Minister Justin Trudeau tagtrudeau tagAfghanistan tagRefugees tagAfghan refugees tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers