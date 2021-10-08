Menu

Crime

15-year-old charged with luring and sexually assaulting young victim: police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 10:47 am
15-year-old charged with luring and sexually assaulting young victim: police - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old and other offences, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said.

In a release, police said that on Sept. 28, a 13-year-old “vulnerable youth” returned home in the Parkside Drive area of Quispamsis, and reported being approached by a stranger, who lured the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted the victim.

Read more: N.B. man charged with sexual offences after allegedly luring teenage girls over Snapchat

Police did not identify the gender of the victim.

Following the report, police immediately began a search of the area and found and arrested the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was held in custody and charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, and breach of a youth court order.

Police said the youth appeared in Saint John Youth Court on Oct. 7 and waived a bail hearing.

The suspect has also been sent for a 30-day assessment and will appear back in Youth Court on Nov. 3.

Click to play video: 'Advocates say more resources needed amid rise of sexual assaults' Advocates say more resources needed amid rise of sexual assaults
Advocates say more resources needed amid rise of sexual assaults – Aug 6, 2021

 

Crime tagNew Brunswick tagSexual Assault tagAssault tagQuispamsis tagKennebecasis Regional Police Force tagSaint John Youth Court tag

