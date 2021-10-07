Contraband seized, Alberta man faces 21 charges after traffic stop by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man is facing a lengthy list of firearm and drug charges after a morning traffic stop on a Winnipeg taxi on Wednesday.

Police said they stopped the vehicle near Stafford Street and Warsaw Avenue around 11 a.m., and seized a Glock 17 handgun and ammunition, one ounce each of fentanyl, cocaine, and meth, 4.8 grams of crack, 500 Percocet pills, drug paraphernalia, almost $3,000 in cash, as well as ID documents.

The suspect, a 19-year-old from Calgary, was handed 21 charges and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

The offences he’s been charged with range from possession of a loaded firearm to possession of a forged document with intent, to multiple counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was detained in custody.

