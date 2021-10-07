Guelph man accused of waving large knife at traffic, police say

Guelph police say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of waving a large knife at passing traffic on Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a call in the area of Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.
Police said a man matching the description was found with a 15-centimetre blade in his pocket and a slightly smaller knife inside his jacket.
The service added that the man was under a release order with a condition to not possess any weapons.
Charges include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.
The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
