Guelph man accused of waving large knife at traffic, police say

Guelph police say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of waving a large knife at passing traffic on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said a man matching the description was found with a 15-centimetre blade in his pocket and a slightly smaller knife inside his jacket.

The service added that the man was under a release order with a condition to not possess any weapons.

Charges include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

