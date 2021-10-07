Menu

Crime

Guelph man accused of waving large knife at traffic, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 1:59 pm
Guelph police arrested a 43-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police arrested a 43-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of waving a large knife at passing traffic on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Driver facing impaired charge also suspected of peddling cocaine, Guelph police say

Police said a man matching the description was found with a 15-centimetre blade in his pocket and a slightly smaller knife inside his jacket.

The service added that the man was under a release order with a condition to not possess any weapons.

Charges include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

