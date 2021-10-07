Menu

Crime

3 youths in Delta, B.C. hold down suspect after break and enter

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 1:19 pm
View image in full screen
Delta Police

Three young people held a suspect for police after a break and enter in Delta, B.C., police said Thursday.

Police said on Sept. 27, one youth went home with three others, leaving them in the driveway while he went upstairs.

He heard the sound of drawers being opened, which raised suspicions since his parents weren’t home.

Police said the suspect left the home and grabbed a bicycle. He uttered threats, saying he had a gun.

The group decided to call police and detain the man, who police say bit one of the group during a brief struggle.

Read more: Suspect nabbed in Esquimalt after neighbours thwart break-and-enter attempt, police say

“Police arrived at the home minutes later to find the suspect being held down by three youths,” Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, whom police consider a “prolific property crime offender,” was arrested and is in custody with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13.

Read more: Delta senior killed after rear-ending large farm vehicle, police say

“We’re very glad that the youths called police right away in this matter, and that no one was seriously injured,” Leykauf added.

“They acted quickly to protect the home and property, and showed restraint in their dealings with the suspect. Despite this, we do want to caution others from taking any similar action to apprehend suspects themselves, as there is a substantial risk of injury in such as situation.”

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: inept Surrey thief trapped' Caught on video: inept Surrey thief trapped
Caught on video: inept Surrey thief trapped – Jan 21, 2020
