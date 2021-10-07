3 youths in Delta, B.C. hold down suspect after break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Three young people held a suspect for police after a break and enter in Delta, B.C., police said Thursday.

Police said on Sept. 27, one youth went home with three others, leaving them in the driveway while he went upstairs.

He heard the sound of drawers being opened, which raised suspicions since his parents weren’t home.

Police said the suspect left the home and grabbed a bicycle. He uttered threats, saying he had a gun.

The group decided to call police and detain the man, who police say bit one of the group during a brief struggle.

“Police arrived at the home minutes later to find the suspect being held down by three youths,” Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, whom police consider a “prolific property crime offender,” was arrested and is in custody with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13.

“We’re very glad that the youths called police right away in this matter, and that no one was seriously injured,” Leykauf added.

“They acted quickly to protect the home and property, and showed restraint in their dealings with the suspect. Despite this, we do want to caution others from taking any similar action to apprehend suspects themselves, as there is a substantial risk of injury in such as situation.”

1:33 Caught on video: inept Surrey thief trapped Caught on video: inept Surrey thief trapped – Jan 21, 2020