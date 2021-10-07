Okanagan weather: Cool, wet Thanksgiving long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine gets back into full swing on Thursday afternoon, with seasonal temperatures prevailing as the mercury tops out in the mid-teens.

However, conditions will cool toward the freezing mark with a risk of frost on Thursday night as clouds build back in.

For Friday, it will be a mostly sunny finish for the first full week of October, with a daytime high back in the mid-teens before cooling toward the freezing mark into Saturday morning.

View image in full screen Showers arrive in the Okanagan late Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The long weekend will kick off on a mostly cloudy note, with a chance of showers late Saturday and a daytime high of around 14 C.

Sunday will be even cooler, with afternoon highs sinking into low double digits as rain ramps up before sunny breaks return for Thanksgiving Day Monday and a daytime high of around 10 C.

Cool conditions will continue into the second week of October, with afternoon highs struggling to stay in the low double digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

