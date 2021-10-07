Menu

Okanagan weather: Cool, wet Thanksgiving long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 1:53 pm
Thanksgiving Day Monday will be the coolest day of the long weekend. View image in full screen
Thanksgiving Day Monday will be the coolest day of the long weekend. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine gets back into full swing on Thursday afternoon, with seasonal temperatures prevailing as the mercury tops out in the mid-teens.

However, conditions will cool toward the freezing mark with a risk of frost on Thursday night as clouds build back in.

For Friday, it will be a mostly sunny finish for the first full week of October, with a daytime high back in the mid-teens before cooling toward the freezing mark into Saturday morning.

Showers arrive in the Okanagan late Saturday. View image in full screen
Showers arrive in the Okanagan late Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The long weekend will kick off on a mostly cloudy note, with a chance of showers late Saturday and a daytime high of around 14 C.

Sunday will be even cooler, with afternoon highs sinking into low double digits as rain ramps up before sunny breaks return for Thanksgiving Day Monday and a daytime high of around 10 C.

Cool conditions will continue into the second week of October, with afternoon highs struggling to stay in the low double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

