Man strikes woman with cane in Belleville road rage incident: police

A 62-year-old man is facing charges in Belleville following an instance of road rage, local police say.

Police say an altercation took place in the area of Bay Bridge Road and Dundas Street between a man and a woman.

Police did not say what led to the altercation, other than calling it a road rage incident.

During the fight, the man reportedly struck the woman with his cane.

When police arrived, Gordon Mullen was arrested and charged with assault and careless driving.

He was released on bail and is set to appear in court again in late October.

