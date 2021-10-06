Menu

Comments

Crime

Man strikes woman with cane in Belleville road rage incident: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 10:50 am
Belleville police charged a man with assault and dangerous driving after a road rage incident in the city. View image in full screen
Belleville police charged a man with assault and dangerous driving after a road rage incident in the city. Belleville police / Twitter

A 62-year-old man is facing charges in Belleville following an instance of road rage, local police say.

Police say an altercation took place in the area of Bay Bridge Road and Dundas Street between a man and a woman.

Police did not say what led to the altercation, other than calling it a road rage incident.

Read more: Man allegedly impersonates police officer in Kingston road rage incident

During the fight, the man reportedly struck the woman with his cane.

When police arrived, Gordon Mullen was arrested and charged with assault and careless driving.

He was released on bail and is set to appear in court again in late October.

