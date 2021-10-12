Menu

Talk to the Experts – Oct. 16

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted October 12, 2021 4:27 pm

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Kozak Financial Group

Find out for yourself why so many have trusted in the Kozak Financial Group, for valued retirement and personal financial advice, legacy planning and business succession. Don’t miss Talk to the Experts for timely financial advice with Wade Kozak and Stephen Hunter of the Kozak Financial Group

Netcoins

Learn about the world of crypto currency with Netcoins. This year more people are buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Netcoins.ca makes it fun, approachable and easy to understand. Disclaimer: Netcoins is owned by Big Digital Assets, a public company traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, under BIGG

