Man acquitted in 2015 murder probe among 4 charged in London drug busts

Four people, including a man acquitted of murder four years ago in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, are facing a laundry list of charges after London police allege they seized roughly $265,000 worth of drugs, most of it fentanyl, and a loaded firearm in a trio of drug busts on Tuesday.

Police say the busts occurred at homes on Cherryhill Place, Dundas Street and Windsor Crescent. More specific locations were not released by police.

In all, police allege they seized 754 grams of fentanyl worth $188,500, 708 grams of cocaine valued at $63,720, and 131 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $13,100.

It’s also alleged police seized one loaded semi-automatic handgun with three rounds of ammunition, eight cell phones, a digital scale, a money counter, 3,000 grams of cutting agent, and approximately $20,000 in Canadian cash.

Four people – one aged 23, two 24-year-olds, and one aged 31 – face multiple charges including three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unsafe storage of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, police said.

Each also faces their own additional charges related to breaching weapons prohibitions. One of the 24-year-olds faces a charge of failure to comply with a release order.

Police identified the 31-year-old accused as Mohamed Sail, who is not a stranger to police, or to the broader public.

Sail made headlines six years ago when he was sought by police in connection with the death of Jeremy Cook of Brampton.

The 18-year-old Cook was fatally shot as he tried to retrieve his lost cellphone near Highbury Avenue and Huron Street in June 2015.

Sail turned himself in to police in July 2015 on a charge of second-degree murder. He was found not guilty by a jury in September of 2017.

The other party accused of murder in Cook’s death, Muhab Sultan, 23, later drowned in Ottawa’s Rideau River while fleeing police there.

