Woman dead following crash involving train, car in Severn, Ont.

A woman has been pronounced dead following a crash involving a train and a car in Severn, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, Orillia OPP say.
At about 2:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at a rail crossing on Upper Big Chute Road, just east of the Irish Line.
According to officers, a female driver came into contact with a train.
Information hasn’t yet been released regarding the cause of the crash.
A portion of Upper Big Chute Road was closed for several hours following the collision.
1 dead, 2 critically injured after Brampton crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments