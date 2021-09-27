Woman dead following crash involving train, car in Severn, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been pronounced dead following a crash involving a train and a car in Severn, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, Orillia OPP say.

At about 2:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at a rail crossing on Upper Big Chute Road, just east of the Irish Line.

According to officers, a female driver came into contact with a train.

Information hasn’t yet been released regarding the cause of the crash.

A portion of Upper Big Chute Road was closed for several hours following the collision.

