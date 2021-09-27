Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dead following crash involving train, car in Severn, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 11:49 am
Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash involving a train and a car in Severn, Ont. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash involving a train and a car in Severn, Ont. The Canadian Press

A woman has been pronounced dead following a crash involving a train and a car in Severn, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, Orillia OPP say.

At about 2:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at a rail crossing on Upper Big Chute Road, just east of the Irish Line.

Read more: Severn man drowns after going swimming on MacLean Lake

According to officers, a female driver came into contact with a train.

Information hasn’t yet been released regarding the cause of the crash.

A portion of Upper Big Chute Road was closed for several hours following the collision.

Click to play video: '1 dead, 2 critically injured after Brampton crash' 1 dead, 2 critically injured after Brampton crash
1 dead, 2 critically injured after Brampton crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia OPP tagSevern tagSevern news tagSevern crash tagsevern collision tagUpper Big Chute Road tagUpper Big Chute Road Severn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers