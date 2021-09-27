Weekly survey: Are you back going to the movies?

I have no idea how long it’s been since I’ve seen a movie in a proper theatre. Certainly before COVID, which would push things back to before March 2020. Before that? Maybe some big blockbuster around Christmas 2019?

But if I’m honest, The Wife and I–and both of us love movies–made a conscious decision to cut down on our movie dates long ago. The theatres were too noisy. The floors were too sticky. And while we couldn’t quibble too much with the price of a ticket (okay, we kvetched a little), the idea of $12 for a buck of popcorn was too much.

With a decent home theatre set-up and access to movies-on-demand as well as streaming through a variety of platforms, we really haven’t missed the movie-going experience. I will say, however, that when the trailer for the new Bond film started running, we looked at each other and said “Yeah, maybe. But just this once.” And maybe the new Dune, too.

What about you? Have you been to a movie in a proper theatre recently? https://twitter.com/alancross/status/1442486167669252096